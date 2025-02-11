Petro off on Arabian trip despite internal turmoil

Petro's entourage includes various members of cabinet whose resignations will presumably not be accepted

Despite the political turmoil in his country, where he requested the resignation of every cabinet member, Colombian President Gustavo Petro left for the Arabic Peninsula to attend a series of international engagements, including the World Government Summit 2025 in the United Arab Emirates.

He is due in that country on Feb. 11 and 12 to participate in the global forum bringing together heads of state, international leaders, and scholars to discuss future global challenges such as sustainable cities, energy transition, and artificial intelligence.

“President Petro's participation will be a key opportunity to position Colombia in the international conversation on the transition to clean energy and the construction of more equitable and resilient societies,” a statement from the office of the Colombian President read.

During his stay in Dubai, Petro will hold bilateral meetings with fellow world leaders to strengthen Colombia's diplomatic and commercial relations on the global stage.

Petro is also expected to deliver a speech at the global forum in which he will highlight the South American country's strategies in terms of sustainability, technology, and public policies aimed at social and economic transformation.

On Feb. 13, he will travel to Doha for an official visit to the State of Qatar. “During his stay, the president and his delegation will hold meetings with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with the Minister of Energy, Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, and with other authorities of the country, in order to advance commercial agreements and consolidate the implementation of the memoranda signed during the emir's visit to Colombia last November,” the document from the Nariño Palace also mentioned.

Petro's entourage includes Ministers Laura Sarabia (Foreign Affairs), Andrés Camacho (Mines and Energy), Yesenia Olaya (Science, Technology, and Innovation), Yannai Kadamani (Cultures and Arts), and Belfor García (Information and Communication Technologies -ICT), in addition to Ecopetrol CEO Ricardo Roa.

