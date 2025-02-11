Taiwan largest market for Paraguayan pork exports

Taipei's Embassy in Asunción confirmed this week that Paraguay's pork exports to Taiwan grew by 108% last year, thus grabbing an 87% share of the South American country's shipments of the product, yielding revenues around US$ 29 million.

The activity was repported to be on the rise after the 7,689 tons sold in 2023 far exceeding the 2,818 tons from the year before, when trade started, only to reach 11,961 tons in 2024.

Exports grew after the elimination of tariffs in March last year, which made Paraguayan pork's access to Taiwan easier and more profitable.

In February 2023, the first pork export to the Taiwanese market for the year ended with 7,689 tons, compared to 2,818 tons in 2022.

Overall, Paraguayan pork shipments grew both in volume and revenue over the past year and closed January of 2025 with revenues worth US$ 2,579,668, an 82% interannual increase, according to the Soouth American country's National Service for Quality and Animal Health (Senacsa).

These figures represented US$ 1,160,981 than in Jan. 2024. In volume, the Senacsa said 959 tons were shipped abroad, or a 62% improvement from Jan. 2024's 589 tons.