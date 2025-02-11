Uruguay’s President-elect Orsi appoints key figures for science, technology, and innovation agencies

Uruguay’s incoming president, Yamandú Orsi, has announced the leadership of key agencies overseeing science, technology, and innovation. The move aims to strengthen coordination among institutions such as the National Agency for Research and Innovation (ANII) and the National Meat Institute (INAC).

“The Presidency will promote the consolidation of a science, technology, and innovation ecosystem to position Uruguay as a global reference in the field,” stated an official communiqué dated February 10. The appointed leaders will begin work on March 1.

Among the key appointments: Álvaro Brunini, an economist with experience in investment management, will lead ANII. Mariana Ferreira, a financial economist with over a decade in Uruguay XXI, will serve as its executive director. Miguel Sierra, an agricultural engineer and food technology expert, will preside over the National Institute for Agricultural Research (INIA).

Other notable appointments include Lucila Arboleya at the helm of the Technological Laboratory of Uruguay, Gastón Scayola leading INAC, and Fiorella Haim as president of Ceibal, Uruguay’s digital education program.