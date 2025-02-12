Argentina: Irregularities detected in key waterway concession process

12th Wednesday, February 2025

The government of Javier Milei launched the bidding process in November 2024

Argentina's Administrative Investigations Prosecutor’s Office (PIA) has identified “serious irregularities” in the bidding process for the concession of the Paraná-Paraguay waterway, a crucial trade corridor for the region. The waterway is essential for exporting agricultural products from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay to the Atlantic.

According to an official statement, the detected irregularities include the absence of updated environmental impact studies, issues in the selection of the evaluation committee, and flaws in the methodology for assessing bids. “Errors at this stage could lead to severe consequences, both in the awarding and execution of the contract,” the PIA warned.

The government of Javier Milei launched the bidding process in November 2024, aiming to grant a private operator a 30-year concession for the modernization, expansion, operation, and maintenance of the waterway. Spanning 1,635 kilometers, the corridor handles 80% of Argentina's exports and plays a crucial role in regional trade.

The reported irregularities have been raised in a key process for navigation and trade in the region, which could impact the development of the bidding process and its future implementation.