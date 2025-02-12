Falklands: consultation begins on Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty legislation

The FIG is seeking a strong representation of views from across the Falklands. We have committed to a public consultation that will last until 10th March and welcome the views of everyone

The Falkland Islands Government is planning to introduce Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty legislation to the Falkland Islands. The Ordinance will introduce to the Falkland Islands a legal framework designed to protect and support people who may lack the ability to make a particular decision for themselves, at a particular time.

It will allow you to plan ahead for a time when you may lack mental capacity to make your own decisions and will provide guidance to support people who need to make decisions on behalf of someone else. In some circumstances it is necessary to place restrictions on a person who lacks capacity to consent to their care and support arrangements for their own safety or wellbeing. This may be considered a ‘deprivation of liberty.’

The Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty Ordinance will allow for a deprivation of liberty to be used in instances where it is lawful and considered to be in the best interest of a person who lacks capacity to make decisions. Further information is available here.

The Mental Capacity and Deprivation of Liberty Ordinance is relevant to everybody in the Falkland Islands, those with personal experience of matters relating to mental capacity and their families, and those, who depending on their role, work with adults who may lack capacity to make specific decisions.

As such we are seeking a strong representation of views from across the Falkland Islands. We have committed to a public consultation that will last until 10th March and welcome the views of everyone. We expect a variety of responses which will be considered methodically to ensure the proposed legislation is suitable for the needs of the Falkland Islands population.

Further information and guidance regarding the proposed legislation is available here: https://www.falklands.gov.fk/.../mental-capacity-and...

You are invited to a presentation for professionals who will provide further information and give you the opportunity to ask further questions regarding the legislation. These will be held in the Uganda Room, KEMH on;

14.02.25 – 1pm – 2pm – Short presentation will commence at 1.15pm

21.02.25 – 1pm – 2pm - Short presentation will commence at 1.15pm

A public drop-in session will also be held at Tussac House on 18th February between 10 am and 12pm.

How to respond

There are three ways to respond to this consultation:

1. The quickest and easiest way, and to help us save paper, is to complete the online survey, available here: SurveyMonkey Powered Online Survey

2. You can download and fill in an editable pdf of the survey, available from: MCO Consultation-Survey PDF

3. If you prefer, you can complete a paper version available from the Post Office, KEMH reception and the Social Services Department, or you can ask for one to be posted to you by contacting us at: 27296 or at slowe.social@kemh.gov.fk

If you have any questions about the consultation, please contact: Samantha Lowe, Principal Social Worker – Adults Phone: 27296 Email: slowe.social@kemh.gov.fk

