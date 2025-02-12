Falklands: heavy rains and winds cause flooding, slippery roads and power cuts

FIGAS airport is running on its own generator

The Falkland Islands Public Works Department would like to advise the public that due to the heavy rain being experienced on Tuesday, 11 February, and forecast for the rest of the week that there may be some localized flooding.

It is advised that drivers take extra care when using the roads, particularly on Camp roads that may have become slippery.

Likewise the Power & Electrical section would like to advice of a further delay in the repair and re-installation of the power line near the FIC Warehouse. Once the weather improves, it is anticipated that a further attempt will be made to make the repair tomorrow.

All areas are to be treated as live.

Originally the Power & Electrical Section informed that due to adverse weather conditions, power lines had been damaged near the FIC Warehouse High Voltage line, resulting in service disruption in the following areas:

• Market Garden

• FIC warehouse

• Byron Yard

• Polar Seafish

• RBC

• Fortuna

• The Canache

• Megabid

• FIGAS Airport, which will be running on its own generator

Every effort is being made to have the power restored as soon as possible and all areas should be treated as live.

The PWD Power & Electrical Section would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this time and apologize for any inconvenience caused.