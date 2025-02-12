Falklands, Korean jigger 107 Eun Hae grounded at Saunders Island, BFSAI tug to the rescue

12th Wednesday, February 2025 - 20:45 UTC Full article

Korean flagged jigger 107 Eun Hae remains grounded on a sandbank off Settlement Cove, Saunders Island

Falklands Fishery Protection Vessel “Lilibet” is also in the vicinity to help with the de-grounding operation

Korean flagged jigger 107 Eun Hae remains grounded in the Falkland Islands, more precisely at Settlement Cove, Saunders Island. The vessel has a crew of 38 onboard and no injuries have been sustained or reported.

With the weather moderating over time, the current plan is for a British Forces South Atlantic Islands tug to depart East Cove Military Port at 06:00 tomorrow morning. The tug will call in at Port William to collect key personnel before heading on to Saunders Island. The aim is to attempt to re-float the 107 Eun Hae around high water at 09:30 on Thursday morning.

As the weather moderates, FPV Lilibet will close with the 107 Eun Hae to provide additional eyes on the situation and assist with the re-floating operation.

On Monday, 10 February, at 18:00 in the evening, the Falkland Islands Maritime Authority received a report that the Korean jigger 107 Eun Hae had grounded, on a sandbank off Settlement Cove, Saunders Island.

The Fishery Protection Vessel Lilibet is in the general vicinity and the BFSAI Joint Operations Centre has been informed. The FIMA reported that the vessel’s situation will be closely monitored whilst plans are put in place to re-float it when weather and tidal conditions allow.