Interesting ways of random number generation

Random number generation is a key part of cybersecurity and encryption, and it is applied to many apps used in everyday life, both for business and leisure.

These numbers help create unique keys, passwords, tokens, and security parameters, making it harder for attackers to infiltrate and abuse systems. While computers use algorithms to produce random numbers, some unusual methods still exist in use today, some of them brought to a whole new level.

Pseudorandom vs. True Random Number Generators

It is essential to distinguish between Pseudorandom Number Generators (PRNGs) and True Random Number Generators (TRNGs).

PRNGs use algorithms, so the numbers they generate appear random but are actually predictable. TRNGs, however, use physical processes like atmospheric noise or radioactive decay of some elements to generate genuinely random, unpredictable numbers.

Here, entropy is considered an essential factor. It is a measure of uncertainty of an outcome. True random number generators rely on high entropy sources like coin flips, where the result is nearly impossible to predict. On the other hand, pseudorandom number generators use an initial value, with the constants determining the entropy.

High-Tech Randomness

Chaotic Lasers

Lasers can be used to generate random numbers by measuring the time-varying intensity of a chaotic laser.

These systems can generate random bits at very high speeds, well over ten Gigabits per second. However, the downside is that they sometimes slightly favor one value over another, so this process requires a post-processing step to remove this bias and generate truly random sequences.

While the generators based on lasers are fast, they can be expensive and complex to set up.

Hardware-Based Generators

TRNGs usually rely on hardware to extract randomness from physical phenomena. They utilize unpredictable physical variables like airwave static or the previously mentioned radioactive decay of isotopes.

Random.org, for example, employs radio receivers to record variations in the amplitude of atmospheric noise, converting these fluctuations into random numbers. This method leverages the naturally occurring electromagnetic disturbances in the atmosphere, providing a source of entropy that is difficult to predict or manipulate.

Subatomic particles, protons, neutrons and electrons can also be employed as they behave randomly as well.

With consideration for the physical attributes of atmospheric or thermal conditions, these generators create cryptographically secure seed tokens.

Unusual Low-Tech Methods



Lava Lamps

One unusual approach to random number generation involves lava lamps.

By using an algorithm, the complex patterns of lava lamps can be recorded and, by visual data changed into a random number. That is, by taking pictures of the patterns made by the floating material in a large number of lava lamps and then extracting random data from the pictures, it uses the result as a seed for a pseudorandom number generator.

The eternal motion inside of the lamp forms a source of entropy, providing a unique approach to generating genuinely random numbers. This effect was named Lavarand.

Dice and Coin Flips

Before computers, people used dice or coin flips to generate random numbers. Coin flipping and dice rolling can supply entropy to a generator but at a very slow rate.

While unsuitable for high-speed cryptographic applications, these methods illustrate the fundamental principle of using unpredictable physical events to generate randomness.

Animal Number Pickers

Animals have been used to randomly select numbers in various lotteries and raffles.

An example from the earlier days includes letting a pig loose in a pen that contains numbered squares, and the number that that pig stands on is chosen. As you can guess, this, even though entertaining, wasn’t a truly random method, as animals' choices can be influenced.

Why It All Matters

Robust random number generation is a very significant process in cybersecurity today.

Encryption algorithms make use of random numbers to come up with session keys of a unique nature. This ensures that any person who might have accessed a past key will not decrypt any future transmissions.

In practical everyday terms, antivirus software, for example, confirms the user's identity during password recovery using random number generation and also employs random timers to carry out system scans.

While computers cannot generate truly random numbers, pseudorandom number generators often suffice for most security practices. As people tend to find patterns when there are none, automatic pseudorandom number generators ensure this operation will be fair and secure in cyberspace.