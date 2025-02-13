Cuba going through one of its worst electricity-generation crises

The island is heavily dependent on imported oil, which has been arriving in smaller quantities due to economic hardships

Cuba has been reported to be facing severe power outages after the unexpected breakdown of the Felton 1 Thermoelectric Power Plant, worsening the situation in Havana and other parts of the island. The State-run National Electric Union (UNE) said numerous generation plants were out of service due to fuel shortages, local authorities blaming the US economic blockade for their hardships, when in reality infrastructure failures and poor maintenance to already obsolete equipment were other contributing factors. A total of 57 generation plants in the country, in addition to two floating units, were affected by the lack of fuel.

On Wednesday, Cuba experienced simultaneous blackouts across 57% of its territory, the worst power outage nationwide in at least two years. Some regions would only get electricity for just four hours, while in the capital, these power cuts could last up to five hours amid a substantial electricity deficit of 1,800 MW with an estimated impact of 1,870 MW during peak hours. The situation has been aggravated by the unexpected breakdown of the Felton 1 Thermoelectric Power Plant, particularly hitting the island's eastern zone.

“At this moment, there are several units undergoing maintenance, and since the early morning,g, the affectation to the electric service has been maintained throughout the country after the departure of Unit number 1 of the Felton thermoelectric plant,” UNE's Felix Estrada Rodríguez told local TV. “Tuesday was very complex,” he added after breakdowns in Unit 3 of the Santa Cruz thermoelectric plant, Unit 6 of the Renté thermoelectric plant, and Felton's Unit 2 were also recorded while several other plants were undergoing maintenance.

The energy crisis impacts daily life, including access to basic services, hospitals, factories, and businesses. The Cuban government relies heavily on imported oil, mainly from Venezuela, but reduced crude shipments and economic difficulties have aggravated blackouts.

Cuba has faced similar energy crises in the past. In 2024, deficits of up to 53% of the country's grid and three nationwide blackouts were reported.

Despite this scenario, the UNE has not announced any specific measures to reverse the crisis. Although government officials have been vocal about maintenance plans and alternative generation methods, no significant improvements have been observed.

Ministry of Energy and Mines authorities convened on Feb. 10 met to analyze last year's performance in electricity production after prolonged blackouts nationwide.