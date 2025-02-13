Falklands, Korean jigger refloated and heading with support for Stanley

BFSAI tug Dintelstroom, FPV Lilibet and Byron Marine Chief Pilot were involved in the de-grounding of the Korean jigger

Following a multi-agency operation extending over several days in the Falkland Islands, the Korean flagged jigger 107 Eun Hae was re-floated just before 09:00 Thursday morning, with no injuries and no apparent pollution.

The vessel is now at anchor in Port Egmont whilst propulsion and maneuverability checks are completed. On completion of those checks, the vessel will be escorted by the British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) tug Dintelstroom and FPV Lilibet to open water and then to Falklands’ capital Stanley for further checks.

After what has been another busy period for the Falkland Islands Maritime Authority and a range of maritime responders, the Falkland Islands Government would like to extend sincere thanks to all those instrumental in executing the successful recovery operation, especially BFSAI for releasing the tug Dintelstroom, the hugely professional tug crew and Byron Marine Chief Pilot and to the Pole-Evans family for their support and flexible response at the scene.

Last Monday, the Falkland Islands Maritime Authority had received a report that the Korean jigger 107 Eun Hae had grounded, with 38 persons on board, on a sandbank off Settlement Cove, Saunders Island.