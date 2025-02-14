CFK appeals her conviction for corruption

While CFK seeks her acquittal, the prosecution would like her 6-year sentence doubled

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) Thursday filed an appeal to have her six-year prison sentence and lifelong disenfranchisement overturned. On the other side, the prosecution requested her sentence be upped to 12 years, citing illicit association in the “Vialidad” scandal regarding road works in the province of Santa Cruz.

CFK's legal team seeks to have the Supreme Court overturn the rulings dating back to Dec. 2022 (lower court) and Nov. 2024 (appellate court) finding her guilty of irregularities in granting 51 contracts to companies linked to businessman Lázaro Báez. The Appellate Court now needs to rule whether it is admissible to send the case to the Supreme Court. If not, CFK can still file a “Recurso de Queja” (Protest) appeal as it is customary when a lower court hinders the filing of an appeal.

On the other end of the courtroom, Prosecutor Mario Villar the sentence upped to 12 years, citing illicit association aggravating circumstances. He argued that the Supreme Court has jurisdiction given the arbitrariness in the sentence stemming from an “erroneous interpretation of the crime of illicit association and unfaithful administration.”

CFK was convicted for defrauding the state through public works concessions during her presidency (2007-2015) and that of her late husband, Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), with the defrauded sum exceeding AR$ 84.8 billion pesos (about € 80 million).

Argentina's Supreme Court rarely gets involved in matters of fact and only reviews the observation of the Law. Whenever any irregularity is detected, cases are usually sent back to the lower courts for a new ruling adjusting to the reviewed construction of the norm.

CFK is also seeking to have her pensions as a former President and as the widow of another former President reinstated. They have been suspended as a result of her convictions, which would render her unworthy of those emoluments.

Given her age (over 70), CFK would be eligible to serve her sentence under house arrest, should it be confirmed.