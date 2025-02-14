Details about Port of Asunción's future disclosed

14th Friday, February 2025

Construction is expected to start in two weeks with an opening scheduled for November this year

Nuevo Mundo Entertainment SA Director Santiago Sosa explained Thursday the details of the redevelopment works undertaken at the Paraguayan capital's historic port. In an interview with an Asunción broadcaster, he explained that the project stemming from an agreement with the Government signed early last year will include the recovery and modernization of the facility's four sheds, converting them into a multifunctional space with commercial premises, open-air stages, and a large-capacity events center.

The new complex will feature restaurants, cocktail bars, craft fairs, banks, pharmacies, plus a currency exchange parlor, in addition to exploiting the underground parking lot, as well as an indoor arena seating up to 5,000 people, Sosa pointed out. He added that around 60% of the spaces were already booked.

The company is finalizing the necessary paperwork and construction is to start in two weeks. The opening is scheduled for November this year.

The 20-year arrangement between Nuevo Mundo Entertainment SA and Paraguay's National Administration of Navigation and Ports (Administración Nacional de Navegación y Puertos - ANNP) establishes an annual fee of US$ 130,000, plus 10% of the profits.

Paraguay's First Lady, Leticia Ocampos, is actively involved in a project to transform the Port of Asunción into a key cultural center. The initiative aims to revamp the historic downtown area and create a space that integrates history, culture, and modernity. This project is part of a broader effort to preserve Paraguay's cultural heritage and promote tourism.

“We need to leave a legacy for future generations, that is what we are doing today, a huge effort, a sacrifice, but it is leaving all Paraguayans a legacy that will remain forever,” said President Santiago Peña when the port's redevelopment was announced a year ago.

He also praised Culture Minister Adriana Ortiz for her work leading up to the alliance between the ANNP and the office of the First Lady. ”This is a passion that Leticia has, in how to make Asunción shine, not only as the capital of the country but as the mother of all cities in America. This is an effort joined by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), the National Secretariat of Tourism, and other institutions,“ Peña went on b back then. ”Culture is a debt we have with Paraguayans, I value this. This is just the beginning of what we want to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Paraguay River recorded a new 4-centimeter downspout this week to stand at -0.15 meters. The water level conditions the size of the barges able to operate and the extent to which they can be loaded to sail through the relatively shallow waterway.