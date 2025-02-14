Pope Francis hospitalized with persistent bronchitis

The Pope is likely to spend at least 5 days at the clinic

Argentine-born Pope Francis was admitted Friday at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic to receive medical attention for his persistent bronchitis.

Despite his condition, the 88-year-old former Archbishop of Buenos Aires had kept his engagements at Casa Santa Marta, including meetings with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, CNN's Mark Thompson, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Friday was Francis' fourth spell at the healthcare facility, where he will undergo the necessary diagnostic tests and continue his treatment in a hospital environment, the Holy See press office said.

“This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli to undergo some studies and to continue in a hospitable environment the care of the bronchitis still in progress,” a communiqué read. The head of the Catholic Church is likely to spend at least five days at the sanatorium.

The Pontiff, who had to cancel a homily last Sunday due to breathing difficulties, has also undergone intestinal surgery in June 2023 and has been dealing with various ailments like knee pain and sciatica, which often require him to use a wheelchair. He also had an arm injury from a fall last month.