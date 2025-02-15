Bolivarian regime keeps water from reaching former Argentine Embassy in Caracas

The measures seek to pressure the five asylum seekers into leaving the sanctuary and face criminal charges

Venezuelan opposition forces denounced Friday that the situation of the five asylum-seekers at what used to be Argentina's Embassy in Caracas has entered a new phase of precariousness as the delivery of drinking water was not allowed on the day it was supposed to take place.

Since March 26, 2024, Magalli Meda, Pedro Urruchurtu, Omar González, Claudia Macero, and Humberto Villalobos, of María Corina Machado's Vente Venezuela, have been taking refuge at the Embassy to avoid arrest by the Venezuelan government. Starting on Nov. 23, 2024, the embassy has been under siege.

The diplomatic premises are now guarded by Brazil after the diplomatic breakup following the fudgy July 28, 2024, elections. The building remains with no electricity and no network drinking water as the Chavista regime steps up the pressure to have them leave the sanctuary and face conspiracy and treason charges.

The asylum seekers rely on a generator for basic connectivity as water tanker trucks have been denied entry. In addition, the Bolivarian regime regulates food and medicine supplies, leading to shortages. There are reports of intimidation against those trying to deliver any kind of help.

Machado's organization and the Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD) of Edmundo González Urrutia - whom many regard as President-elect - have called on foreign diplomats to check on the conditions under which the asylum seekers were living, with little to no response.

In the meantime, the Chavista regime keeps denying them their safe-conducts to the airport. Buenos Aires has already acquiesced to the asylum requests.

“We invite diplomats to check the state in which the asylum seekers are”, requested the political platform led by María Corina Machado. It also recalled that, despite sending private communications to various members of the body, “there was no success,” Comando Con Venezuela explained. The group described the situation as “alarming.”

“The five people depend on an enabled electric generator whose use they ration to guarantee the minimum necessary connectivity,” Machado's organization stressed. Venezuelan security forces demanded that supply be delivered every 10 days but on Friday it was denied access when it was due. “The situation worsens when the entry of water is timed and they only allow three minutes,” it was explained.