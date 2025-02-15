Brazil expands target population for dengue vax amid poor response

Brazil was the first country to apply the dengue vaccine through its public health system

Brazilian Health Authorities widened the age range of potential recipients of the dengue vaccine as many doses were approaching their expiration date. The move seeks that every dose purchased reaches the population, it was explained. In addition, some batches of the drug could also be delivered to locations previously not covered by the immunization Unified Health System (SUS) programs.

Doses two months from their expiration date can now be reallocated to municipalities not yet covered by dengue vaccination or applied to an extended age group, including people aged between 6 and 16, Agencia Brasil mentioned citing health authorities. Under the SUS, the vaccine was aimed at those aged between 10 and 14.

In the case of vaccines having completed their first month of validity, the strategy can be expanded up to the age limit specified on the vaccine's package leaflet, covering the age range of 4 years to 59 years, 11 months, and 29 days, it was also explained.

This expansion must take into account the availability of doses and the epidemiological situation in each state and municipality. In addition, the Ministry must be duly informed by the federal units about the implementation of the temporary vaccination expansion strategy.

All doses administered must be recorded in the National Health Data Network (RNDS) to guarantee the second dose and complete monitoring of the immunization process achievable through the two-shot treatment.

In 2024, 6.5 million doses were sent to states and municipalities, but only 3.8 million were applied. The situation is even more worrying among adolescents. Approximately 1.3 million young people who started the vaccination have not returned for their second dose.

Hence, authorities recommended that states and municipalities intensify active search strategies, identifying and mobilizing those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule.

Brazil was the first country in the world to offer the vaccine in the universal public system. Immunization began in February 2024 in 315 municipalities and has since been expanded, currently reaching 1,921 municipalities, according to the Health Ministry.

In 2024, the dengue vaccine was incorporated into the SUS for people aged 10 to 14 living in priority locations, according to criteria defined based on the epidemiological scenario of the disease in the country and a decision agreed with states and municipalities in the Tripartite Inter-Management Commission (CIT).

Meanwhile, Uruguayan officials reported the year's first case of imported dengue. It was in the department (province) of Maldonado. The patient is believed to have contracted the disease in Argentina. In addition, there are seven people hospitalized departmentwide with dengue-like symptoms.