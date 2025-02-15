Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands’ attractive Sunday, Open Day for new fishing vessel and the Horticultural Annual Show

Saturday, February 15th 2025 - 20:30 UTC
The Hadassa Bay when it was launched in Galicia; an Open Day to celebrate Falklands dynamic industry The Hadassa Bay when it was launched in Galicia; an Open Day to celebrate Falklands dynamic industry

Busy and attractive Sunday for Falkland Islands residents, two main events will be taking place, the presentation of a state of the art fishing vessel incorporated to the Islands Register and in support of the Islands main industry, plus the annual show organized by the Falkland Islands Horticultural Society.

In effect it is with great pride that South Atlantic Squid Ltd, joint venture companies with Beauchene Fishing Co Ltd & Copemar S.A. are announcing the arrival of their new vessel Hadassa Bay, to the Falkland Islands Fishing grounds.

“A key investment for the Falkland Islands economy, we would like to invite the community to an open day to explore the state-of-the-art vessel”.

Date: 16th February 2025 Time: 11:00-13:00 Location: FIPASS “All are welcome, but please ensure only flat shoes are worn. We hope to see you there”.

On the same Sunday, from 14:00 to 16:00 the Falklands Horticultural Society is inviting residents to the Annual Flower, Vegetable, Baking and Home Produce show to be held at the Town Hall. Prize giving at 16:00, followed by an auction for produce of the Show.

Entries to the event can be taken to the Town Hall on Saturday, 15 February, from 16:00 to 17:00 PM.

Categories: Fisheries, Politics, Falkland Islands.
Tags: Beauchene Fishing Co Ltd, Falkland Interim Port and Storage System (FIPASS),, Hadas, Hadassa Bay.

