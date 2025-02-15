Paraguay hopes to double beef exports to Morocco

15th Saturday, February 2025 - 10:35 UTC Full article

Morocco opened its Embassy in Asunción earlier this year

Paraguayan meat shipments to Morocco are expected to double after a team from the South American country met with buyers this week to discuss cooperation in the agricultural sector, with an emphasis on accessing advanced technology and essential fertilizers. Presiding over the mission to Rabat was Representative Carlos Alberto Núñez Salinas of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino).

Earlier this year, career diplomat Badreddine Abd El Moumni was appointed as Morocco's new ambassador to Asunción, where new headquarters are to be opened.

While Morocco's key role as the world's largest supplier of phosphate, an essential resource for agriculture, was highlighted, the officials also reviewed the possibility of Paraguay being granted access to advanced technology to improve its agricultural output.

Another key topic was the growing demand for beef. Paraguay currently exports approximately 4,500 tons of beef to the African country, but the goal is to double this amount in the coming years, it was explained.

The Parlatino highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as a key tool to build cooperation ties between continents that, despite their cultural diversity, share common interests.

Last year, Paraguayan Ambassador to Rabat Víctor Hugo Paniagua announced his country's interest in exporting meat to the African country. He also pointed out that diplomatic ties between the two countries were improving, as Badreddine Abd El Moumni's appointment would corroborate.

Paniagua also highlighted King Mohammed VI's strategic vision. Paraguay opened its Embassy in Rabat in 2010. Morocco's Foreign Minister Salaheddine Mezouar was in Asunción last month to confirm the reciprocal opening of a mission in the Paraguayan capital, thus triggering a series of cooperation programs, exchanges, and scholarships. The Moroccan Government also made a US$ 1 million donation to help those affected by floods.