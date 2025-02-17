Argentine deregulation minister meets with IMF Chief in Saudi Arabia

17th Monday, February 2025 - 09:08 UTC Full article

“I am excited about his participation in the IMF's new Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth,” Georgieva said about Sturzenegger

Argentina's Deregulation Minister Federico Sturzenegger met Sunday in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. They were both attending the Conference for Emerging Market Economies.

Georgieva praised Sturzenegger's efforts to create space for a dynamic private sector and highlighted his role in the IMF's Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth. “We had an excellent meeting with Federico Sturzenegger to discuss efforts to deregulate the economy and create space for a dynamic private sector,” wrote Georgieva on X.

Sturzenegger's appointment to the council aims to eliminate and reform economic regulations. “I am excited about his participation in the IMF's new Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth. His expertise in cutting red tape will be invaluable,” the Bulgarian economist also underlined.

Argentina is currently negotiating a new financial agreement with the IMF, led by Minister of Economy Luis Caputo and Central Bank President Santiago Bausili. The government is optimistic about finalizing the new program, which includes new disbursements to increase reserves.

The conference brought together finance ministers, central bank presidents, and economic policymakers to discuss national, regional, and global economic developments. According to the IMF, the Conference for Emerging Market Economies “will provide a unique platform to exchange views on national, regional and global economic developments and discuss policies and reforms to stimulate inclusive prosperity and build resilience backed by strong international cooperation.”

Sturzenegger is to deliver a speech on Feb. 17, in addition to holding several meetings.