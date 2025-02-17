Francis to remain hospitalized given his “complex” situation

17th Monday, February 2025 - 20:16 UTC Full article

The Pope was found to have bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other pathogens in his lungs

Argentine-born Pope Francis will remain hospitalized at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic after physicians detected that his condition was more severe than originally thought when he was admitted last Friday. The former Archbishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Mario Bergoglio has been diagnosed with a polymicrobial respiratory disease, for which he is being given antibiotics as various bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites were detected in his lungs. This condition has led to changes in his treatment regimen. At 88, Francis is the second oldest pope in history.

Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Monday that the Pontiff was fever-free. “The clinical condition remains stable,” he said in a statement. On Monday morning, the Pope received communion and did some work from his hospital room, it was also reported. “All examinations carried out so far indicate a complex clinical picture,” it was also explained.

Initially admitted into the clinic with what was suspected of being a case of bronchitis, Francis' treatment was changed as early as Saturday as the presence of other pathogens was revealed in tests. Bruni also explained that on Sunday the Pope had slept well and read some newspapers after breakfast.

Physicians were reluctant Monday to speculate on how long the head of the Catholic Church would remain at the healthcare facility, mentioning only that the Buenos Aires-born clergyman would “require an appropriate hospital stay” after suffering from breathing problems and a cough for weeks. It is Francis' fourth stay at the sanatorium since being elected Pope in 2013.

The Pope had to cancel a homily last week due to breathing difficulties. He has also undergone intestinal surgery in June 2023 and has been dealing with various ailments like knee pain and sciatica, which often require him to use a wheelchair. He also had an arm injury from a fall last month.