Paraguay's healthcare scenario shifting

17th Monday, February 2025 - 09:24 UTC Full article

Only 6.6& of the samples tested positive for Covid-19

Paraguayan health authorities confirmed during the weekend that the newly implemented night shift had provided medical assistance to over 526,700 patients consultations, thus decompressing the demand for those services in the morning. They also pointed out that the number of Covid-19 cases was going down, although one death was reported.

The new option providing medical consultations in pediatrics, gynecology, cardiology, clinical medicine, and surgery is available from 4 pm to 10 pm, which relieves pressure on emergency areas. The option is available for people needing immediate assistance or regular check-ups without interfering with their daily activities.

Paraguay's Health Ministry urged the citizenry to take advantage of this new option available at many hospitals nationwide.

At the same time, the number of patients requiring assistance due to the flu or Covid-19 cases was reported to have declined. However, hospitalizations for respiratory infections continue to affect especially children and the elderly.

At the close of epidemiological week 05, a total of 11,328 flu consultations was recorded, representing a decrease of 14% compared to the previous week. The curve is currently below the alert threshold, indicating a stabilization of cases, whereas 918 patients were hospitalized for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), 144 of them last week alone. The highest percentage of hospitalized patients are adults. However, a significant number of pediatric patients was also reported.

Respiratory viruses that continue to circulate among hospitalized patients include Rhinovirus, SARS-CoV-2, and Influenza, followed by Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Parainfluenza, and Adenovirus, it was explained.

In the case of Covid-19, 74 new cases were confirmed at the end of SE 05, representing 50% fewer than the previous week. About 61% of these cases were registered in the Metropolitan area, specifically in Central (38%) and Asunción (23%). During this period, 1,122 samples were processed for SARS-CoV-2, with a positivity rate of 6.6%. There were 13 hospitalizations for Covid-19, one of which was admitted to intensive care. Most of these patients were either under 5 years of age (23%) or over 60 (25%).