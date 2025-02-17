Starmer ready to deploy British peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

17th Monday, February 2025 - 13:58 UTC Full article

Starmer's proposal meant forces potentially stationed behind Ukrainian lines rather than directly at the conflict's front

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country could send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in a move to secure the region after a ceasefire with Russia is reached. Starmer told The Daily Telegraph about the possibility while underlining Ukraine's strategic importance for Europe.

”The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes further support for Ukraine’s military (...) but it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,“ the prime minister said.

”I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way. But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country,” he added.

The Labour leader also suggested that European nations needed to increase defense spending and involve deeper in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The UK has already committed £3 billion ($3.8 billion) annually for Ukraine's military support until at least 2030.

Starmer's proposal meant forces potentially stationed behind Ukrainian lines rather than directly at the conflict's front. The UK Prime Minister plans to meet US President Donald Trump shortly, as he deems Washington's involvement crucial. “US support will remain critical, and a US security guarantee is essential for a lasting peace because only the US can deter [Russian President Vladimir] Putin from attacking again. So I will be meeting President Trump in the coming days and working with him and all our G7 partners to help secure the strong deal we need,” the prime minister also mentioned.

European leaders were to review Starmer's initiative Monday in Paris. The British head of Government also pointed out that peace should not come at any cost and that Ukraine must have a say in the ongoing negotiations