Falkland Islands welcomes a delegation of UK MPs with a weeklong agenda

18th Tuesday, February 2025 - 00:48 UTC Full article

The UK Parliamentary delegation at RAF Brize Norton, prior to departing for the Falkland Islands, invited by members of the Islands Legislative Assembly

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to welcome a delegation of UK Members of Parliament (MPs) who are visiting the Islands this week following invitation by Members of the Legislative Assembly to strengthen ties, engage with the community, and gain a deeper understanding of the importance of Falklands’ part in the British Family, and the right to the self-determination of our people.

The visiting MPs invited by MLAs are Mr Richard Baker MP (Labour, Glenrothes and Mid Fife); Mr Seamus Logan MP (SNP, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East); Mr Jamie Stone MP (Liberal Democrat, Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross); and The Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP (Conservative, Sutton Coldfield).

During their visit, the MPs will meet with Members of the Legislative Assembly, government officials, and key stakeholders from across the Islands. Their itinerary includes discussions on governance, economy, and infrastructure, as well as visits to local businesses, defense sites, and environmental projects.

The delegation will also take part in community engagement activities, including meetings with the Falkland Islands Youth Parliament. A significant aspect of the visit will be honoring the Islands’ history, with the MPs attending remembrance events and visiting key historical sites.

In addition to the delegation invited by the Legislative Assembly, we also welcome a separate group of UK parliamentarians visiting the Falkland Islands as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, supported by British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI). While this delegation is separate to the group invited by Gilbert House we recognize and appreciate their visit, which provides an opportunity for these MPs to gain a deeper understanding of the role and presence of the UK Armed Forces in the Islands. We hope both groups find their time in the Falklands informative and valuable.

Members of the Legislative Assembly look forward to constructive discussions and to showcasing the Falklands’ successes, challenges, and future aspirations. The visit highlights the ongoing and long-standing bond of friendship between the Falkland Islands Government and United Kingdom Government.