Falklands. Former MLA Ian Hansen died at Hill Cove

18th Tuesday, February 2025 - 10:37 UTC Full article

Former MLA Ian Hansen (66) was representative for the Camp Constituency

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has announced that the flag at Gilbert House will be flown at half-mast on the day of Ian Hansen’s funeral, honoring the longtime public servant who passed away on February 17, 2025.

Hansen first entered politics in 2003, winning a by-election to the Legislative Council. He served until 2009 and returned to office in 2011, representing the Camp Constituency until his resignation in July 2023.

“Ian committed many years of his life to serving our community. His love for the Falklands, and Camp in particular, was abundantly clear, whether he was representing the Islands internationally or at home,” said MLA Leona Roberts, Chair of the Legislative Assembly. “Members and staff at Gilbert House were deeply saddened to hear of Ian’s death and wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to all of his family and friends,” as quoted by the office of the Legislative Assembly (PR).

Hansen was widely respected for his dedication to the Falkland Islands, particularly the rural Camp region. His passing marks the end of a career defined by commitment to local governance and the well-being of his community.