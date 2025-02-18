Lula welcomes Portugal's President and Prime Minister in Brazil

Rebelo de Sousa (L) started his tour in Recife, where he was granted an honorary PhD by the University of Pernambuco

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva welcomed Portugal's Heads of State and Government Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luís Montenegro respectively, to launch a series of bilateral vents to take place in the South American country. The Free Trade Agreement between Mercosur and the European Union (EU) will also be on the agenda. The Workers' Party leader had been to Portugal in 2023.

Rebelo de Sousa started his tour in Recife, where he was granted an honorary PhD by the University of Pernambuco.

In Brasilia, the three leaders and other high-ranking officials are to participate in the 14th Brazil-Portugal Summit, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, including defense, security, justice, science, environment, trade, health, and culture. Several agreements are expected to be signed regarding areas such as health, science, technology, and the economy.

Key discussion topics include the treatment of the Brazilian community in Portugal, including cases of xenophobia and racism, and the role of both nations on the international stage. Over 500,000 Brazilians currently live in Portugal, while around 150,000 Portuguese live in Brazil.

The visiting leaders were also to meet with the heads of the Legislative and Judicial branches on Tuesday before a gala dinner at the Itamaraty Palace. Their entourage comprises about ten cabinet members.

According to the Planalto Palace, Lula conveyed to his guests his concerns about the state of democracy in the world, especially given the influence of social networks. He also mentioned Brazil's decision to ban cell phones in schools. The three leaders also discussed environmental issues ahead of the COP 30 to be held in Belém in November.