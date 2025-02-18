No fatalities in Delta jetliner crash in Toronto

A Delta Air Lines Mitsubishi CRJ-900 jet from Minneapolis flipped over Monday afternoon upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport amidst snowy conditions and severe gusting winds.

All 80 passengers and crew survived, with 18 people hospitalized for relatively minor injuries. The crash occurred at 2:15 pm local time Monday. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, with assistance from US colleagues.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority CEO Deborah Flint expressed gratitude that there were no fatalities and praised the response of emergency crews.

“No airport manager likes to hold a press conference like this, but this is exactly what our emergency crews are trained to do. This result is due in part to their heroic work,” she added.

According to Peel Regional Paramedic Services, three people were listed as hospitalized in critical condition: a man in his 60s, a woman in her 40s, and a 4-year-old child. “We have no record at this time of any passengers suffering critical injuries,” Flint stressed.

Visibility into the Toronto area was down to 6 miles at the time of the incident, with winds at 20 mph and gusts up to 37 mph, CBS News reported. Temperatures were below freezing at 17 degrees Fahrenheit. The runway was reported to be dry, with no cross-wind conditions.“

Delta Flight 4819 was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta. The CRJ900 is a twin-engine, short-haul, regional jet that seats 80.

”The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today's incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport,“ Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a news release. ”I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site.”

In August 2005, Air France Flight 358, carrying 309 passengers and crew from Paris, skidded off the runway and burst into flames. Everyone onboard survived the crash.

The incident adds to a series of recent aviation accidents in North America. Flights at the airport were briefly halted but later resumed.

A similar CRJ700 jet operated by American Airlines collided with an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport, killing all 67 onboard on Jan. 29. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the aircraft's 6 occupants plus another person on the ground. On Feb. 6, 10 people were killed in a plane crash in Alaska.

The Canadian Regional Jet (CRJ) program, originally developed by Bombardier, was acquired by Japanese corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI RJ Aviation Group) on June 1, 2020.