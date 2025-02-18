Record-high temperatures hit Rio de Janeiro

There is no rain forecast for the remainder of this week

Rio de Janeiro City authorities Monday recorded a temperature of 44ºC, the highest on the Rio Alert System files since 2014, and with no rain forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Temperatures are thus expected to be above 40°C with moderate winds on Tuesday afternoon while dropping slightly in the coming days.

The city of Rio de Janeiro reached heat level 4, the second most critical level defined by the city hall, at 12.35 pm Monday, amid a high-pressure system in the ocean influencing the weather and increasing temperatures in the city.

Heat level 4 is triggered when the temperature is between 40°C and 44°C and is expected to remain there or increase for at least three consecutive days. At a press conference Sunday, Mayor Eduardo Paes and other municipal authorities had already warned that the city would experience extreme heat this week.

With the activation of level 4, the city has opened 58 cooling points, with shaded areas, hydration stations, and toilets available for free.

Monday's temperatures exceeded the historical heat record for the month of February - 41.8º, recorded in 2023 - as residents were warned through their mobile phones with the following message: “Heatwave alert. Drink and offer water. In case of nausea, vomiting or fatigue, seek a health unit”.

In addition, physical education classes of the municipal network should only be held indoors, and all workers who perform professional activities in open areas should make stops for hydration.

In case of malaise, dizziness, or other symptoms caused by thermal stress, the recommendation is to seek a municipal health unit. According to the municipality, only in the month of January, about 3,000 people were treated for heat or dehydration problems. (Source: Agência Brasil)