Reports on ISIS' presence in Uruguay an old story

18th Tuesday, February 2025 - 21:10 UTC Full article

The 14-year-old Uruguayan boy making those allegations was arrested last year

A Spanish outlet highlighted that the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS) had resurfaced in Uruguay and was planning to spread throughout the continent. However, the Ministry of the Interior in Montevideo said the video that went viral and on which those reports were based was old and that its author had already been placed in custody.

“A lone wolf passed this way,” read a message with ISIS' logo in a video that went viral on social networks. “The Islamic State reached corners that no one imagined it would reach and it will reach,” the distorted voice also claimed while warning that the organization had landed in Uruguay to expand throughout South America.

Madrid's newspaper La Razón reported that the terrorist group confirmed the installation of a cell that will seek to gain ground in the region.

However, Uruguayan authorities explained that the video was several months old and was linked to a minor captured last year in Rocha. The young man had significant material linked to the terrorist group. (See also: https://en.mercopress.com/2024/09/10/uruguayan-authorities-arrest-14-year-old-terrorism-suspect )

The minor was convicted of “attack against the integrity of the national territory,” since he had planned terrorist attacks against stores. The young man, of Uruguayan nationality, allegedly planned it in the name of the Islamic State.

In this scenario, Congressman Felipe Schipani of the Colorado Party requested the Ministry of the Interior to come forward. He asked whether local intelligence agencies have received information “that confirms or denies the presence of the Islamic State in Uruguay”, if “propaganda or recruitment activities of the Islamic State have been detected in Uruguay or the region” and if “persons or groups that may be linked to radicalized movements or to the planning of terrorist activities in the national territory” have been detected.