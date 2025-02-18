Seabourn Venture stabilizers system forces a change of itinerary, possibly two extra days in Falklands

18th Tuesday, February 2025 - 08:06 UTC Full article

“As the area around South Georgia often experiences heavy seas with large swells and with your comfort in mind, we have regretfully made the decision to alter our itinerary”

Cruise Travel in its NewsBreak has reported that a luxury expedition ship currently sailing in Antarctica, has been forced to revise its itinerary due to unexpected problems with its stabilizers. Accordingly, Seabourn Venture's stabilizer system, designed to minimize ship movement in rough seas, has been deemed inoperable by Seabourn’s technical team.

“Recently, we experienced some unexpected challenges with the ship’s stabilizers, a comfort feature that helps further reduce the ship’s movement during inclement weather,” Seabourn explained in its communication to passengers.

The company confirmed that after investigation, “we have determined the stabilizers are not currently operational,” but added reassurance that the vessel “is designed to safely sail with or without the stabilizers.”

Despite the ship's inherent seaworthiness, the stabilizer malfunction has necessitated a significant change in the planned route.

“As the area around South Georgia often experiences heavy seas with large swells and with your comfort in mind, we have regretfully made the decision to alter our itinerary,” Seabourn stated.

The ship will no longer call at South Georgia, a destination many passengers were looking forward to. “We know many guests were highly anticipating their visit to South Georgia, and we are very sorry that this will not be possible,” the company acknowledged.

Instead of South Georgia, the Seabourn Venture will now dedicate ten days to what Seabourn is calling the “Seabourn Antarctic Experience,” with five additional days spent exploring the Antarctic Peninsula and two days added to the Falkland Islands portion of the voyage.

“We will now devote ten days to the Seabourn Antarctic Experience; our itinerary on these dates will be determined by local conditions, and we will offer various opportunities for Seabourn Expeditions,” the company explained.

Seabourn emphasized that the extended time in Antarctica will provide greater flexibility for exploration, including the possibility of venturing south of the Antarctic Circle.

The revised itinerary will be dynamically adjusted based on weather conditions.

“As always, our Fleet Operations Center is hard at work planning our route for the smoothest possible sailing,” the company assured passengers, noting that this might involve additional schedule modifications to optimize the Drake Passage crossing.

To compensate guests for the inconvenience and itinerary change, Seabourn is offering a US$ 1,000 refundable onboard credit. In addition, passengers will receive a Future Cruise Credit equivalent to 25% of their paid cruise fare, applicable to both cruise fares and non-cruise fare items like pre- and post-cruise packages.

Seabourn concluded its statement with an apology and an expression of appreciation for passenger understanding.

“We sincerely apologize for any disappointment these changes may cause. When we plan our expeditions, our goal is always to take guests to the destinations they expect to visit and to share in their excitement for the extraordinary locations and experiences we offer,” the company said. “When changes are necessary, we share in your disappointment and deeply appreciate your understanding as we strive to ensure your comfort while maximizing your exploration.”