Caricom Conference opening in Barbados

19th Wednesday, February 2025 - 13:06 UTC Full article

The 48th regular meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) is starting in Barbados Wednesday under the theme “Strength in Unity: Building Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.”

Chaired by Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, attendees will discuss UK reparations for slavery, security, digital resilience, foreign affairs, and the Caricom Single Market.

“At this Meeting, Heads of Government will assess the challenges arising in the rapidly changing global context and seek to devise solutions that promote regional integration and economic and social development,” Caricom Secretary General Carla Barnett explained.

“Our goal will be to ensure that, as we plan, our actions are strategic, meaningful, and beneficial to all citizens of the Caribbean Community,” she added.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland is expected to address regional challenges and provide updates on the Commonwealth's support for Caricom members, focusing on climate change, artificial intelligence, and debt management.

The Secretary-General will also provide an update on the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in Antigua and Barbuda in 2026. Key issues on the agenda are likely to include the challenges faced by Small Island Developing States, climate change, international trade, and economic innovation.

“As I conclude my tenure as Commonwealth Secretary-General, I am proud to have worked alongside Caricom leaders to advance our shared values of democracy, human rights, and sustainable development. Our collaboration has been a shining example of what can be achieved through unity and cooperation,” Scotland said.

“The Caribbean region is at the forefront of climate resilience and sustainable development, and I am honored to have played a part in supporting these efforts. As I attend my final Caricom meeting as Secretary-General, I reaffirm the Commonwealth's commitment to continue working with the region to address its unique challenges,” she also pointed out.



Twelve Caricom states are among the Commonwealth's 56 member countries.

The opening day's agenda features speeches from special guests UN Secretary-General António Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in addition to Presidents Dickon Mitchell of Grenada and Reuben T. Meade of Montserrat.

The whole event takes place as Mottley and a group of Caribbean leaders are reportedly planning a trip to London in April to restate their demands for reparations, although the Foreign Office has denied any plans in this regard while insisting that the UK does not pay reparations.