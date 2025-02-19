Pod of 157 false killer whales stranded in Tasmania; most died and survivors have to be euthanized

A large number of false killer whales stranded on a remote Tasmanian beach. Image / Parks and Wildlife

Australian authorities have confirmed that 67 of the 157 false killer whales stranded on a remote beach on Tasmania’s West Coast overnight Tuesday/Wednesday have died. Parks and Wildlife’s Shelley Graham said on Wednesday afternoon that the surviving whales remain in “unfavorable” conditions, with attempts to refloat two of them unsuccessful, meaning euthanasia is a strong solution.

“The ocean conditions were preventing the animals from getting out and they were continually re-stranding,” she said. “And the conditions are forecast to be very similar for the next two days.”

Wildlife veterinary assessments have determined that euthanasia is the likely outcome for the 90 remaining whales still alive on the beach at Arthur River.

“After we go through the euthanasia process, we’ll need to look at disposal of the whales. So we’re still assessing that situation,” Graham said.

“We’ll be liaising with the local Aboriginal community as well as the local community to try and work out the best way forward.”

“We understand that there are some natural and cultural values on site, so that will

This incident marks the first large-scale mass stranding of false killer whales in nearly 50 years. The last recorded event occurred in June 1974 at Black River Beach near Stanley, involving a pod of a similar size.

The cause of the latest stranding, reported to authorities remains unknown.

Local resident Jocelyn Flint was one of the first people to arrive at the beach and described the scene as distressing.

“There are babies. There’s whole families … their eyes are open. They’re looking at me for help,” she told ABC Radio. “They’re all thrashing around and rolling around as the waves come in, trying to get back out.”

“Earlier on, they were all crying, the whales … It’s sad.”

In 2022, 230 pilot whales stranded further south on the west coast at Macquarie Harbor.

The largest mass-stranding in Australian history occurred in the same harbor in 2020 when 470 long-finned pilot whales became stuck on sandbars. Most of the beached whales died on both occasions.

The reasons for the beaching are unclear. Reasons could include disorientation caused by loud noises, illness, old age, injury, fleeing predators and severe weather.