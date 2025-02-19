Uruguay on avian flu alert after detection in Argentina

19th Wednesday, February 2025 - 08:42 UTC Full article

The outbreak is limited to Tres Isletas, in the Argentine province of Chaco

Uruguay's Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries (MGAP) declared a state of health alert due to an outbreak of avian influenza in Tres Isletas, in the Argentine province of Chaco, it was reported Tuesday in Montevideo. The measure seeks to protect public health and national poultry production as the malady poses risks to biodiversity, the poultry sector, and public health. It can cause sudden bird mortality, respiratory and neurological symptoms, hemorrhages, and diarrhea, it was also explained.

In this scenario, Uruguayan authorities issued a series of recommendations such as keeping domestic poultry in protected houses, maintaining cleanliness, and avoiding contact between domestic and wild birds, in addition to implementing changes of clothing and footwear when entering poultry houses. The citizenry was also advised to use disinfectants, and restrict access to poultry establishments, and monitor bird mortality to report unusual increases.

After Argentina's National Service for Health and Food Quality (Senasa) confirmed avian flu in chickens, turkeys, and ducks in Tres Isletas, biosecurity measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of the virus, which is often linked to wild birds during migration. The consumption of poultry meat and eggs remains safe and poses no public health risk.

Given Tres Isleta's proximity to the Uruguayan border, the General Directorate of Livestock Services issued a statement announcing that “a state of sanitary alert is declared throughout the national territory.”

The Senasa confirmed Sunday the detection of avian flu that affected chickens, turkeys, and ducks in an establishment in Tres Isletas, in the Department of Maipú, which triggered alerts.

Veterinarian Sebastián Robledo told local media that “all the biosecurity devices that have to be carried out in these cases to avoid dispersion were arranged.”

“It is a case that is still to deal with and not to worry about,” he added “because it is only in Tres Isletas, but it is an alarm and we have to make environmental control to prevent this,” he went on.

Wild birds “play an important role because they are the ones that spread the disease on a large scale due to their normal migration, which many times is thousands of kilometers around the world and they carry the virus,” he also pointed out.

In any case, “Argentina's sanitary status is not affected yet,” he also stressed. The disease has not reached “places where there is a large production such as Santa Fe or Entre Ríos.”