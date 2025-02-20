Milei’s crypto scandal deepens, now involving his sister 'The Boss'

The fallout from Argentine President Javier Milei’s involvement in a crypto scandal has expanded, now implicating his sister and closest adviser, Karina Milei. Allegations have surfaced that she was directly approached by those behind the controversial Libra memecoin, which skyrocketed and then collapsed after Milei endorsed it on social media.
According to La Nación and CoinDesk, Hayden Davis, a key figure in the Libra project, boasted in a text message that he had paid Karina Milei to influence the president’s actions. Davis has since denied making payments but admitted in an interview with Barstool Sports that he profited from the token and was looking for ways to “make things right.”
Karina Milei reportedly met with local crypto consultant Mauricio Novelli before her brother was introduced to individuals involved in Libra, La Nación reported. The incident has become the biggest political crisis of Milei’s presidency, causing market turmoil and drawing fierce criticism from opposition leaders. Argentine sovereign bonds saw increased volatility, while stocks rebounded Tuesday after a sharp decline the previous day.
Milei has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he did not anticipate the consequences of his endorsement. However, his damage-control efforts backfired Monday night when an aide was caught on a hot mic instructing a journalist to omit a question during a television interview.
Speaking about the controversy, Milei admitted that he and his sister would now restrict access to their inner circle. “Sadly, we have to understand that our role has to have filters,” he said.
Karina Milei, who has been a key figure in her brother's administration and international diplomacy - whom he refers to as “the boss” - remains silent on the matter. The siblings are expected to travel to Washington later this week, where they may meet with US President Donald Trump.
The South American right wing has always defended, defends and will defend the economic and financial interests of the richest, even if it means lowering the salaries and pensions of the poorest, or increasing the tax burden on those who have almost nothing.Posted 50 minutes ago 0
The South American right wing only wins elections by deceiving the base of the social pyramid. Milei is just one more. Corrupt, a sellout and stateless. The only freedom he wants is to be able to steal in order to buy a beautiful mansion in Miami.
“Viva el dinero, carajo!”