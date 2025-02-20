Milei turns Banco Nación into a corporation

20th Thursday, February 2025 - 10:53 UTC Full article

It was Milei's last measure before departing for the United States

Argentine President Javier Milei signed a decree transforming Banco de la Nación Argentina into a corporation in a move to facilitate its future privatization or allow private investors to join its capital. The bank currently has assets of US$ 48 billion, deposits of US$ 33 billion, and a net worth of US$ 15 billion.

“The President of the Nation has just signed the decree that transforms Banco de la Nación Argentina into a corporation,” Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni announced.

It was Milei's last deed before departing for the United States to participate in the Conservative Action Conference (CPAC) and meet with Elon Musk and IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva. The visit includes negotiations for a new financial agreement with the IMF and discussions on the Argentine economic model at the Inter-American Development Bank. Milei is also expected to speak at CPAC and may have an informal meeting with President Donald Trump.

Joining Milei's entourage would be He will be accompanied by Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo (Economy), as well as Adorni and Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei, while Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein waits for them in Washington DC.

On Thursday, Milei is to meet with tycoon Elon Musk, now leading the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), after which he has an appointment with Georgieva at the IMF headquarters to discuss a new loan, which Milei insisted was ready to be signed, although Caputo reckoned that “the fine print is still missing.”

Milei is also to deliver a speech at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on The Argentine economic model”, followed by a meeting with World Bank President Ajay Benga. The Argentine President will also speak at the Conservative Party Action Conference, where he hopes to meet with Trump. He is confident that his relationship with the Republican leader will open doors to investments.

The Libertarian administration intends to clinch a Free Trade Agreement with the United States despite Trump's announcements regarding tariffs.

Meanwhile, the $LIBRA cryptofiasco scandal took another turn as Hayden Davis, a key figure behind the controversial cryptocurrency, claimed to be paying Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei to influence the head of State.