Body handed over not that of Shiri Bibas, post mortem reveals

21st Friday, February 2025 - 10:30 UTC Full article

After the forensics results, the question lingers: Where is Shiri Bibas?

Israeli authorities reported later Thursday that the body believed to be that of dual Argentine citizen Shiri Bibas (née Silberman) was not hers, while the other three caskets handed over by the pro-Palestine terrorist organization Hamas did contain the cadavers it claimed to hold.

After having a bomb squad check the coffins for explosives, Tel Aviv also confirmed that the body of the adult woman passed on as Shiri did not match any of the other hostages captured during the Oct. 7, 2023, raids either.

“Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in cooperation with the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified,” the IDF report said.

“During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received was not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found with any other hostages. It is an anonymous and unidentified body,” the statement added.

The IDF also noted that this situation represented “a violation of the utmost gravity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages.”

“We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages,” the statement added.

In addition, the post-mortem examinations proved that the children Kfir and Ariel Bibas were slaughtered violently sometime in November 2023, thus denying Hamas' allegations that they had been killed in a bombing. A sign in Arabic and Hebrew during the handover ceremony mentioned that “The war criminal [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his Nazi army killed them with missiles from Zionist planes.”

“According to the assessment of professional officials, based on available intelligence and forensic findings from the identification process, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered by terrorists in captivity in November 2023,″ the Israeli Government stressed. ”Ariel Bibas was four years old at the time of his death and Kfir Bibas was ten months old. They were abducted along with their mother, Shiri Bibas, from their home in Nir Oz,“ it went on. ”We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bibas family during this incredibly difficult time and remain committed to doing everything possible to ensure that Shiri and all hostages are brought home as soon as possible.“

The body of Oded Lifshitz was handed over to his family after positive identification. ”We received with deep sorrow the official and bitter news confirming the identification of the body of our beloved Oded. 503 days of agony and uncertainty are over. We had hoped and prayed hard for a different outcome,” a statement from the Lifshitz family read.