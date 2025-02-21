Milei brings Elon Musk a chainsaw as a present

21st Friday, February 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Elon was elated with Milei's gift

Argentine President Javier Milei Thursday gave US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chief Elon Musk a chainsaw as a present representing that the South African-born tycoon was undertaking State spending cutoffs like the Libertarian leader did in the South American country.

Upon receiving the token at his DOGE offices and later displaying it at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) alongside Milei, Musk said he would keep it in his office in plain sight. Milei and US President Donald Trump are to deliver speeches at the CPAC on Saturday. The Argentine head of State hopes to have a chance to exchange a few words with the Republican leader on the event's sidelines, although no formal meeting between the two of them has been arranged.

Llegó la motosierra a DOGE...!!!

The Chainsaw has arrived at DOGE...!!!



VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO

Cc: @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/jr7vwwGFKU — Javier Milei (@JMilei) February 20, 2025

The chainsaw gift and the meeting highlighted Milei and Musk's shared interest in deregulation and government efficiency. Despite controversies surrounding Milei’s recent cryptocurrency promotion, his visit remains focused on fostering conservative alliances and ideologies.

“Hello my friend,” shouted Milei as he entered Musk's offices in a video posted on X alongside Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei, Economy Minister Luis Tooto Caputo, and other officials.

“The chainsaw has arrived at DOGE...!!!!! The Chainsaw has arrived at DOGE...!!!!!! VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO (”LONG FUCKING LIVE FREEDOM!!!,”) insisted Milei with his war cry.

The South American leader was later to visit International Monetary Fund (IMF) Manager Kristalina Georgieva. On Friday, he will deliver a speech at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and meet with World Bank (WB) President Ajay Banga.

Opening the CPAC event Thursday was US Vice President JD Vance with an interview in which he analyzed the first month of the new Trump administration, marked by an unusual number of decrees. “I think we've had more executive orders than CNN viewers,” he quipped.

In the halls of CPAC, in addition to the traditional red caps with the slogan “Make America Great Again,” some participants stand out for their attire, such as a man dressed as George Washington, wig included, or a woman wearing an “Ultra MAGA” T-shirt printed with the image of Donald Trump as a muscular superhero.

This edition will be attended, among others, by White House national security advisor Mike Waltz, Homeland Security Minister Kristi Noem, and House Speaker Mike Johnson. From the global scene, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and other right-wing leaders such as France's Jordan Bardella and Britain's Nigel Farage will also participate. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - who is close to both Milei and Trump - will speak on Saturday telematically.