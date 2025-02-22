Appointment of Argentine Ambassador to London causes stir among 1982 war veterans

The Argentine Government's decision to promote Chargé d'Affaires Mariana Plaza to Ambassador in London has caused a stir among veterans of the 1982 South Atlantic War given the diplomat's stance in favor of dropping the country's sovereignty claims over the Malvinas/Falkland Islands.
The controversy was aggravated by the fact that her husband Carlos Gonzalo Ortiz de Zárate was to be appointed her second in command at the mission in the British capital, thus raising concerns of nepotism.
Former combatants have strongly criticized Plaza's appointment, accusing her of cooperating with the British and advocating for renouncing the sovereignty claim over the Malvinas. The Senate narrowly approved her promotion, with significant opposition from Peronist legislators. Critics argue that her appointment represents a submission to foreign powers and a shift in foreign policy under President Javier Milei. Meanwhile, British military exercises in the Islands continue amid concerns in Buenos Aires about the UK's strategic interests in Antarctica.
Some nationalist analysts in the Argentine capital speak of a “diplomatic surrender” in one of the most emblematic causes for Argentina, similar to the “carnal relations” doctrine of the 1990s defended by then-Foreign Minister Guido Di Tella under President Carlos Menem.
War veterans insist that President Javier Milei's Libertarian administration “cooperates with the usurpers” as the country gradually abandons its traditional stance regarding sovereignty. The couple's promotion prevailed despite strong speeches from opposition lawmakers at the Upper House.
”In the year 2024, this request [the couple's promotion] was rejected by some senators, thus putting an end to this aspiration. Given this failed attempt, today the national government (perhaps advised by the British embassy) is once again presenting a new appointment request, seeking the complicity of some senators to achieve its goal,“ it was argued.
The former combatants recalled that Plaza advised former Foreign Minister Diana Mondino to ”set aside the vindication of our sovereign rights over our Malvinas Islands and cooperate with the usurper, using other ways already tried by other governments and leaving our homeland in a shameful situation.“
”Evidently, she has been touting an Anglo-Saxon affair and has not hesitated to say that the claim must be renounced,“ the veterans underlined. ”This attitude no longer surprises us since it would be in line with the foreign policy of our current government,“ they added.
”We know that there is a progressive abandonment of the claim,“ they also pointed out. ”For this reason, and through these appointments in strategic places of people who are admirers of the British crown, we will always be on alert since these acts are an attempt against the interests of our nation,” they further warned.
FF, Many Argentinians have no interest in the Falklands, nothing more than few thousand fanatics that keep the lies and obsession going, Zit and 1833 are just 2 of them, they do not see reality or the truth, it may take 1 or 2 generations but Argentina might just grow up when the fanatics have popped their clogs,Posted 1 day ago +6
Maybe the Argentines are beginning to realise that it is better to make peace not war. Anything is possible if their is the will. The claim has always been a myth. The indoctrination has always been real. Time now for the people of Argentina to finally accept the truth. The Falkland Islands have and will always be British period.Posted 1 day ago +5
Esteban Domingo Fernandez. I truly believe that one day Argentina will move on and the whole of the South Atlantic Region will begin to flourish and grow. We see so much that is so wrong all over the world created by fanatics and their greed.Posted 1 day ago +4
The world would be so much better living in harmony with each other.
I would love to still be around when that day happens in Argentina, where life not only for the people of the Falkland Islands will be better, but that of all those oppressed people of Argentina. They have suffered much more than we islanders have.
Greed never pays.
Trading with each other has far more positives than the current system of enforced embargoes and selfishness.
One day surely that must change for the better. The world is a changing place and real life threats are not about what each other can afflict upon ourselves but the evolution of the very earth will devide our ultimate future and that is where anyone with ny common sense would be directing their energy.
At the end of the day we are all humans with a common goal.