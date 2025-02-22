CFK meets with Pepe Mujica and his wife “in farewell tone”

22nd Saturday, February 2025

CFK, Mujica, and Topolansky recognized themselves as “militants until the last day”

Former Presidents of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Uruguay José Pepe Mujica met Friday at the latter's estate outside Montevideo in an encounter that made headlines for two reasons: First, because of what two progressive leaders getting together represents, with Mujica's wife and former Uruguayan Vice President Lucía Topolansky taking part. It was CFK's first visit to Mujica's farm.

And, second, because CFK has been convicted of corruption and is therefore banned from leaving the country pending an ultimate decision on her case by the Supreme Court (CSJN). Hence, her being allowed to travel was a scandal in itself which TV host Cristina Pérez, the wife of Argentine Defense Minister Luis Petri took care of fueling through national media.

The three progressive leaders discussed political militancy and the challenges faced by Latin American peoples. Mujica described the visit as a farewell encounter between two old friends. He announced earlier this year that he had dropped his esophagus cancer treatment and was set to spend his last days as best as he could.

They also reviewed the political situation in Argentina under President Javier Milei in addition to Donald Trump's return to the White House.

In the meantime, the Senate in Buenos Aires passed the so-called “clean record” bill, which bans convicted people from running for elected offices. If the initiative makes it through the Lower House, CFK would be unable to seek any electoral return to power.

The former Uruguayan president declared that he experienced it as “a meeting of two old friends in a farewell tone” while CFK posted a picture on X of the three of them in the kitchen of the charismatic Uruguayan leader's home.

“Today with Pepe and Lucía in the kitchen of their farm. In Uruguay, of course. Talk and analysis of militants who will remain so until the last day of their lives. Thanks to both of them for the shared moment. And for everything else too,” she wrote.

CFK arrived at the premises at around 4.30 pm and stayed for about two hours. “We talked a little about what happened with Milei and the effect that Donald Trump's presidency will have on Latin America,” Mujica said afterward.

The “clean record” debate revolved around the type of crimes qualifying for an electoral ban. The matter will still be considered when the bill reaches the Lower House. Kirchnerite lawmakers insisted the bill had CFK's name written in invisible ink between the lines.