Attack on a penguin at Falklands, Volunteer Point receives international photography prize

24th Monday, February 2025 - 02:57 UTC Full article

The Attack, Magellanic Penguin, Spheniscus magellanicus. Volunteer Point, Falkland Islands, photo by Tom Schandy, Norway.

United States Princeton University Press, PUP, is delighted to be the publisher of Bird Photographer of the Year annual collections, and to present this showcase of the winning photographs from the 2024 competition.

The beautiful, large-format book showcases the best images from the 2024 contest—some of the most stunning bird photographs ever taken. A gorgeous record of avian beauty and diversity across the globe, it presents a vast variety of photos by experienced professionals and enthusiastic amateurs, reflecting the huge diversity of bird and nature lovers, which is vital for ensuring the conservation and survival of birds. A portion of the profits from this book goes to Birds on the Brink, a charity that supports bird conservation around the world. Moreover, the book demonstrates the dedication and passion of bird photographers and the incredible quality of today’s digital imaging systems.

Tom Schandy, from Norway tells us how he managed such an extraordinary photo,

“I was at Volunteer Point on the Falkland Islands in January 2023 when I noticed a Southern Sea Lion patrolling along the beach trying to catch penguins. This individual has been there for several years and, in this picture, it is a Magellanic Penguin that faces the underwater threat. The photograph shows that sea lion attacking from underwater in an attempt to capture the penguin on the crest of the wave. In the event, it was successful and this Southern Sea Lion had penguin for breakfast that day.

Canon EOS R5 with Canon 100–400mm f/4.5–5.6 II lens. 400mm; 1/1,600s; f/5.6; ISO 200.