China sells corn seeds to Argentina

24th Monday, February 2025 - 09:22 UTC Full article

These seeds are known as the “chips of agriculture,” it was explained

Citing sources in the eastern city of Qingdao, China's news service Xinhua reported Monday that 20 kilograms of corn seeds were shipped to Argentina in late January after being quarantined by the Asian country's customs. These seeds are known as the “chips of agriculture,” it was also explained as Chinese authorities deemed this export as a milestone.

“China has abundant crop genetic resources and also has great strength in processing, storage, and other technologies linked to seeds,” said He Wenjia, business head of Qingdao Qingyuan Seed Science Company. The milestone of this first batch of 20 kilograms is of great significance for Chinese companies to export corn seeds to Argentina in the future and expand their overseas markets, He added.

China is Latin America and the Caribbean's second-largest trading partner and bilateral trade has maintained rapid growth over the past few years.

According to the “Global Commercial Seed Market Report 2023,” the volume of this business globally grew from US$ 69.04 billion in 2022 to US$ 75.27 billion in 2023. (Source: Xinhua)