Falklands: Mount Pleasant Airport runway repairs completed ahead of schedule

24th Monday, February 2025 - 08:25 UTC Full article

Resurfacing works on the runway at Mount Pleasant Complex complete ahead of schedule. MOD Crown Copyright.

A £20 million project to resurface part of the airfield at Falklands Islands Mount Pleasant Complex has been completed ahead of schedule. Mount Pleasant Complex is the RAF’s airfield in the Falkland Islands and is an important overseas base for the Ministry of Defense (MOD) which is run by UK Strategic Command. It is a vital air link between the Falkland Islands and the UK

The Defense Infrastructure Organization (DIO) awarded the contract to Mitie in October and the work was undertaken by a number of specialist sub-contractors from the UK – some of whom also completed the resurfacing of the site’s Alpha Loop taxiway last year.

The £20 million project saw the removal of 20,000m 2 of the airfield operating surface and its replacement with a high quality asphalt, produced by the team on-island in a batching plant specifically constructed for the project. Resurfacing took place on the Foxtrot taxiway and the threshold, which is the part of the runway where aircraft touch down when landing. All equipment and materials had to be transported by ship from the UK, a journey of 8,000 miles.

Maj Brad Southall RE, DIO’s Project Manager, said: “Any construction project in the Falkland Islands can be complicated thanks to the significant logistical challenges and, in this case, the need to finish work before the austral winter, when conditions make construction impossible. The requirement to maintain the operational output of the airfield throughout construction was also a particular challenge.

“I’m delighted that the work has been completed ahead of schedule and that is thanks to fantastic collaboration between all parties – DIO, Mitie, Dyer and Butler, British Forces South Atlantic Islands and UK Strategic Command.

Brig Daniel Duff, Commander British Forces, South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI), said: “We are pleased that the runway works have gone so well, despite the significant challenges of project delivery here on the Islands. Of course, this is not by accident and the whole project delivery team has collaborated closely with multiple BFSAI departments throughout – it has been a real team effort. The works form an important element in maintaining the operational outputs of BFSAI and contribute to the continued delivery of our mission”.

Charlie Antelme, Managing Director of Defense at Mitie, said: “This project has been a really collaborative effort and the dedication shown by all has paid off in the form of an early completion ahead of the winter. This is the latest of our refurbishment work at the Mount Pleasant Complex and we look forward to continuing to deliver large scale projects in support of the UK Armed Forces not only in the South Atlantic but across the wider Defense Estate at home and abroad.”

The project was supported by 8 Engineer Brigade Royal Engineers, who supplied military engineers to undertake quality control and liaise between the construction team and the airfield personnel. This ensured the project team could work effectively around continuing air operations without needing lengthy pauses to either flying operations or construction.