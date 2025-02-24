Falklands: Standard Chartered Bank Stanley Marathon entry registry ends Friday

24th Monday, February 2025 - 03:20 UTC Full article

Many hours of sun and mild weather has been an opportunity for Falkland Islanders to practice sports and running

This week, February 28th, is the closing date to register for the Falkland Islands, Stanley Marathon, sponsored by the Standard Chartered Bank to take place next 9 March 2025.

The Marathon is inviting locals “to lace up your shoes and conquer the distance with us”.

However if you don't fancy the marathon this year (get training for next year!) then there is also the options for a 4-person relay team with each person doing 10.5 km.

And there's a 3 km fun run! Challenge yourself!.

Entry fees are as follows, Individual: £50.00; Teams: £140.00. Application forms are available from the bank of visiting the website, www.sc.com/fk/marathon

Entry fee for the Fun Run is £5.00

Any IJS & Camp Education and FICS students who take part will receive x5 House Points each! As well as being rewarded with more House Points to spend in the Class-Charts Reward Store, this will be a fun event and good for your physical and mental health! Dressing up is optional!