Falklands: two Indian Navy women officers reach Stanley after successfully navigating Cape Horn

24th Monday, February 2025 - 08:29 UTC Full article

The two Indian Navy “Cape Horners,“ with BFSAI representatives showing Falklands and India Flags.

Celebrating after crossing Cape Horn in their longest let, New Zealand to Falkland Islands

Completing their longest and most challenging leg, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel, INSV, Tarini arrived safely in Stanley, Falkland Islands after travelling 10,400km from New Zealand.

Sailed by two Indian Naval Officers, Lt Cdrs Dilna J and Roopa A, the two women have successfully navigated Cape Horn as part of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, an expedition to circumnavigate the globe.

BFSAI’s A400M welcomed INSV Tarini into Falkland Islands’ waters, whilst the Royal Navy liaison officer, Lt Cdr Mion and Acting Camp Warrant Officer WO1 Cornell visited to congratulate Team Tarini on their inspirational achievement.

Lt Cdr Dilna and Roopa have been bestowed the title of “Cape Horners”, an honour reserved for those who conquer Cape Horn under sail.

Navy Engineering Falkland Islands (NEFI) was also privileged to support INSV Tarini in completing some minor repairs following their arduous expedition, where they had to battle 40knot winds and towering 5m waves. This is also the most southern point that they will visit.

The crew will now spend a few days of rest before getting ready for the next leg which will see them sail from here to Cape Town, South Africa.

This is the second time that the 56-foot sailing vessel has been to the Falkland Islands. The last time was in January 2018.