Falklands U15 girls and boys teams dispute Friendship Cup in Punta Arenas

24th Monday, February 2025 - 07:56 UTC Full article

Pictures of the two Falklands teams in Punta Arenas

Punta Arenas city, southern Chile media is giving a great display to the international juvenile football competition that started on Sunday and has one of its main attractions the Falkland Islands Youth Football teams, both girls and boys.

The host club is the Club Deportivo Aleman, and the matches are taking place at the official fiscal stadium of Punta Arenas, with Under 15 teams, both girls and boys with the main trophy the “Friendship Cup”, Access to enjoy matches is free.

Other teams competing are El Pinguino, Victor Llanos plus the British College and organizers the German College.

The first matches on Sunday involved the girls with Falklands playing locals Victor Llanos, and larter in the afternoon Falklands boys with El Pinguino. The competition is scheduled to continue Monday, 24th and Wednesday 26th with two daily matches plus conclusion on Thursday 27th.

Punta Arenas media reports that sponsors of the Cup are the Shackleton Ship Agents and ARC Construcciones plus the Chilean regional National Sports Institute.

Before leaving for Punta Arenas the Falkland Islands delegation were wished the best of luck, “Play your hearts out, be great young ambassadors for the Falklands, but most of all enjoy the experience and competition”.