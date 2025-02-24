Milei tells CPAC deeper chainsaw coming up

Milei got the chance to exchange a few words with Trump during the conservative event

Argentine President Javier Milei told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the United States that the “era of the omnipresent State” was over ass he pledged to deepen his so-called “chainsaw” efforts cutting expenses.

“In the same way that in the 1930s it was possible to glimpse that the flame of freedom was dying out and that a new change of servitude for humanity was beginning, today we can finally say that the era of the omnipresent State has ended,” Milei started by telling attendees as he promised to bring to an end the end of “the long march of the State over the individual.”

“We have prepared ourselves for this moment and I genuinely believe that we are fighting a crucial battle for the future of humanity,” he also pointed out.

“They say that [US President Donald] Trump and I are a danger to democracy, but, in reality, they are saying that we are a danger to them,” Milei highlighted. “We are a danger to the party of the state; to those who live off their unlimited expansion and want an individual dependent and subject to their regulatory whims. You know what? They are right, we are their worst nightmare,” he admitted.

“We are coming for their privileges, having been elected by the majority of each of our peoples with the clear mandate to take away a power that does not belong to them,” the Libertarian leader insisted.

Argentina and the U.S. “need to go through a second independence” after “the first one freed us from the power of the European monarchies; the second will free us from the tyranny of the State Party,” he also underlined.

“This year we will start phase 2 of this process, which we have baptized as the deep chainsaw, to continue reducing the State, giving back to the people the wealth that should never have been taken away,” he also mentioned.

In this regard and only days after turning Banco Nación into a corporation, Milei did the same to the coal mining Yacimiento Carbonífero de Río Turbio, which paved the way for its future privatization, among that of many other State-owned companies.

President Milei “has signed the decree that transforms the company Yacimiento Carbonífero de Río Turbio into a corporation,” Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni announced Sunday night. He had been a part of Milei's entourage traveling to Washington DC.