Who are the women in the Falklands who inspire you?

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Legislative Assembly wants to celebrate the Inspirational Women of the Falklands, and we need your help!
Tell us who you think deserves recognition and why, so we can highlight the incredible women who make a difference in our community.
Send your suggestions to politicalsupport@sec.gov.fk by Friday, 28th February.
Let’s come together to celebrate the amazing women of the Falklands.
