Falkland Islands Express Solidarity with Ukraine on War Anniversary

25th Tuesday, February 2025 - 10:52 UTC Full article

Photo: Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly marked the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by reaffirming its support for the country’s sovereignty and democratic freedoms.

“As a community that values and understands the importance of a people’s right to their sovereignty and self-determination, we stand in solidarity with those who are defending their homeland,” the Assembly stated.

To commemorate the occasion, the Ukrainian flag was flown alongside the Falkland Islands flag on Victory Green. The Assembly also extended its sympathies to those affected by the ongoing war.



“Our thoughts remain with the people of Ukraine as they continue their struggle for peace, freedom, and the right to determine their own future,” the statement concluded.