Falkland Islands Express Solidarity with Ukraine on War Anniversary

Tuesday, February 25th 2025 - 10:52 UTC
Photo: Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly Photo: Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly marked the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by reaffirming its support for the country’s sovereignty and democratic freedoms.

“As a community that values and understands the importance of a people’s right to their sovereignty and self-determination, we stand in solidarity with those who are defending their homeland,” the Assembly stated.

To commemorate the occasion, the Ukrainian flag was flown alongside the Falkland Islands flag on Victory Green. The Assembly also extended its sympathies to those affected by the ongoing war.

“Our thoughts remain with the people of Ukraine as they continue their struggle for peace, freedom, and the right to determine their own future,” the statement concluded.

 

Top Comments

  • Jack Jones

    Argie troll, all you white Europeans should leave Argentina and return to Italy and Spain and return the land to the true owners, typical hypocrisy from the Argentines,

    Posted 4 hours ago +1
  • Steve Potts

    Russia/Ukraine

    Even Reagan got off the fence in ’82. How Argentina ‘tried’ to justify their 1982 invasion of the Falklands at the UN.

    Falklands - Two Acts of Force (1833 & 1982) One Illegal (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/82967126/Falklands_Two_Acts_of_Force_1833_and_1982_One_Illegal
    Russia/Ukraine

    Posted 5 hours ago 0
  • Malvinense 1833

    As the British always fall into inconsistencies, into great contradictions, an invading country of Argentina, which expelled its inhabitants, supports an invaded country like Ukraine.
    One more example of British hypocrisy.

    Posted 7 hours ago -1
