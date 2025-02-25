Peru and Bolivia sign key bilateral agreements

Foreign Ministers Elmer Schialer of Peru and Celinda Sosa of Bolivia signed a series of agreements in Lima on Monday to strengthen ties between the two countries with a focus on cooperation and integration to promote the bilateral agenda. The understandings include a Temporary Border Module at the San Lorenzo (Peru)-Extrema (Bolivia) border crossing and the financing and Biennial Operating Plan 2025-2026 for the Binational Autonomous Authority of Lake Titicaca.

They also planned new integration routes, like the Tacna-La Paz highway, and facilities for Bolivian foreign trade through the newly-inaugurated Port of Chancay, in addition to cooperation in security matters and a commitment to regional integration within the Andean Community.

These documents strengthen the historic ties of brotherhood, cooperation, and integration between Peru and Bolivia, fostering a closer relationship between the two countries.

In addition, they promote economic integration by facilitating Bolivian foreign trade through the Port of Chancay and new integration routes like the Tacna-La Paz highway, which will boost bilateral trade.

By protecting Lake Titicaca and managing its water resources, both Governments reassured the importance of joint work to reduce pollution, conserve the ecosystem, and promote sustainable development projects in fisheries, tourism, and agriculture.

From the security angle, cooperation in combating contraband, drug trafficking, and human trafficking to enhance regional security and stability was also highlighted.

Regional integration within the Andean Community and Bolivia's role as a bridge between the Andean Community and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) will facilitate greater regional cooperation and dialogue, it was also argued.

These agreements also seek to “promote the priority issues of the bilateral agenda between both countries, aimed at the welfare of our peoples,” a statement read. Both foreign ministers “highlighted their commitment to strengthen the historic ties of brotherhood, cooperation, and integration.”

“We highlight that this meeting takes into account that we are neighboring countries and we are united by several elements such as history, culture, and customs, we share dreams and we push to advance the dialogue negotiating common fundamental issues to improve the quality of life of our brothers,” Sosa also said.