Falklands’ students working on their Tourism GCSE tour and practice in London

26th Wednesday, February 2025 - 09:49 UTC Full article

Showing the Falklands flag outside the Liverpool Street Underground Station

Falklands’ students front the FI Governent Office at London FIGO

The group of nine students from the Falkland Islands Community Secondary School, FICS, working towards their Travel and Tourism iGCSE, currently in London, has had a full itinerary of visits and meetings.

The trip has enabled the group to explore London as a tourist destination, with a varied agenda including visits to iconic landmarks, a trip to the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office and a meeting with the Head of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

As part of their in situ training students must also have to plan one of the days themselves based on the theme “The Falkland Islanders Guide to London”

On Tuesday morning the students met with the Head of International Tourism at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to discuss Tourism in the British Overseas Territories.

The meeting was a great opportunity for the students to ask questions and advocate for the Falklands Islands. The key take away from the meeting was that the Falkland Islands education system was praised by DCMS for allowing and encouraging students to study tourism from an early age, and to develop skills that will be required in the Islands future.

Pictured is a meeting with Kevin Millington of Acorn Tourism - where the students learnt about how the Falkland Islands measures and plans for tourism.

On Monday the students visited the National Portrait Gallery, Trafalgar Square and even managed to find the Statue of Edward Geoffrey Smith Stanley, 14th Earl of Derby whom our very own Stanley is named after! They also toured the Foreign Office, FCDO, and a trip to the National History Museum.

While on Sunday, following Saturday arrival, they explored central London, familiarizing with the transport system, and even managed to find time for a trip to the Lego Shop! They also stopped at the Falklands Government Office.