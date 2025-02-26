Israel and Hamas agree to renew exchanges

Israel and the terrorist group Hamas Tuesday agreed in principle to further exchange Palestinian prison inmates for the bodies of four Israeli hostages as part of the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, mediated by Egypt. The deal follows tensions over delayed releases and Hamas’s public handling of hostage handovers, which Israel dubbed as humiliating, particularly in the case of a body “mistakenly” passed on as that of dual Argentine national Shiri Bibas, who was murdered alongside her two children Ariel and Kfir.

While Hamas claims the latest understanding resolves the delay, with simultaneous releases planned, Israel insists bodies be transferred via Egypt to avoid public displays. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) demanded that these handovers be done “in a dignified and private manner.” On Sunday, Hamas accused Israel of jeopardizing the five-week-old truce in Gaza by delaying the planned release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners. The terrorist organization released six Israeli hostages on Saturday and is to deliver the bodies of 4 hostages on Thursday.

Opponents of US President Donald Trump said Netanyahu's calls represented a setback for the Republican leader who insisted it was all up to Tel Aviv and Washington would endorse whatever they decide to do.

Also Tuesday Israel was moved by the Bibas family's funeral attended by Shiri's widower and father of the children Yarden Bibas, who was recently freed from captivity. Shiri's body was eventually released at a later date. At the request of the Bibas family, only guests would be allowed to attend the funeral service; however, the general public has been invited to stand along the roads with Israeli flags and orange balloons representing the Bibas children's hair. “We see and hear you, we are moved and strengthened by you,” the Bibas family said in a statement. “Yarden apologizes for not being able to come and hug each and every one of you. We hope for the day when we can once again be together in moments of joy and not sadness.”

In addition to the Gaza issue, Israeli airstrikes hit southern Syria late Tuesday as Defense Minister Yisrael Katz warned against threats by the new Syrian regime and insisted his country would not allow “another southern Lebanon.” The strikes were to ensure that Syrian regime forces or other terrorist groups did not infringe on the IDF buffer zone in southern Syria, he explained.

In Europe, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, who won last Sunday's elections and seems poised to become the next Bundeskanzler (Prime Minister) invited Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for a visit, promising protection from an ICC arrest warrant issued in November 2024 for alleged war crimes in Gaza, a move the ICC says Germany is legally bound to enforce.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff said Hamas cannot remain in power in Gaza if a solution to the conflict is to be achieved.

Merz and Netanyahu held a telephone conversation Sunday night, which the Israeli prime minister's office described as “warm.” The conservative Merz told reporters in Berlin that Netanyahu “can visit” Germany despite the arrest warrant against him issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). “I have committed that we will find a way to ensure that [Netanyahu] can visit Germany and leave without being arrested,” he stressed. “I think it is absurd that an Israeli prime minister cannot visit” Germany, he added.

Netanyahu is the subject of an ICC arrest warrant issued in late November 2024 for crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Israel appealed the warrant and denounced an “anti-Semitic” decision and “absurd accusations.” However, the ICC argued that the 125 signatory States of the Rome Statute have a legal obligation to enforce its decisions. It is not for States to unilaterally determine the soundness of the court's decisions, the ICC said.