Deaths and robbery reported during Chile's blackout

27th Thursday, February 2025 - 13:20 UTC Full article

Troops were deployed during the power cut to enforce the curfew

As Chile's electricity supply gradually went back to normal Wednesday, one death and an armed robbery were reported following Tuesday's 10-hour blackout resulting in a nationwide curfew.

Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said three electro-dependent people had died but the incidents were not confirmed to be due to the power outage.

“Each of these cases will be examined in detail to see whether or not there was a link with the cut or with the backup provided by the systems that are foreseen for this type of situation,” she told reporters.

“We have received some information regarding people who died during the [power] cut. This can happen, but it is different if it is a consequence of it, and we are certainly gathering all this information,” Health Minister Ximena Aguilera also pointed out.

The Health Ministry then insisted that two of the deceased were not electro-dependent and their deaths were associated with previous pathologies, while the third victim “maintained the autonomy of the electrical support permanently until death,”

“The background information gathered so far rules out a causal relationship,” the health ministry also said.

The Public Prosecutor's Office of the Centro Norte region acted ex officio to determine possible criminal responsibility in the death of a person in the commune of Recoleta, on the outskirts of Santiago.

The passing was recorded “a few minutes after” the massive blackout began, it was explained. In any case, it “is [all] part of the investigation process,” the prosecution further noted.

Electro-dependent patients are those who, due to health complications, require electrical appliances as life support to stay alive.